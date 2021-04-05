Cops make violators watch COVID-19 awareness movie in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: In an effort to create about the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Ganj police in Madhya Pradesh's Betul made the COVID-19 norm violators watch an animation film on the outbreak.

Lockdown was imposed in Betul district on April 2 which was in force till 6 am on Monday (April 5). Those who violated the lockdown were made to take an oath about following COVID-19 restrictions from now on.

"Those found loitering in the area without any valid reason were made to watch an animation film about COVID-19 awareness. These people were made to take an oath that they would not come out of their houses needlessly amid outbreak restrictions," Ganj police station in-charge Praveen Kumar Kumre was quoted as saying by PTI.

Betul district logged 63 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,965 in the area. While 83 deaths were reported, a health official said. Betul is the 9th most-affected COVID-19 district in the state, he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh recorded 3,178 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday (April 4) which took the caseload to 3,06,851, while 11 deaths took the toll to 4,040. The recovered cases stood at 2,81,476, while the active count in the state reached 21,335. While 64,97,170 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

(With PTI inputs)