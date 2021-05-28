Delhi traders urge CM Arvind Kejriwal to open markets, factories with new restrictions from June 1

New Delhi: About 80 per cent of traders in the national capital want the Delhi government to lift the lockdown after June 1 and allow the markets to open with ‘stringent conditions’, revealed a new survey.

Conducted by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a traders body in Delhi, the survey's respondents included nearly 560 organisations across various industries including, hotel and restaurant, as well as beauty and wellness associations in the capital, according to news agency PTI.

The survey said the traders want the Delhi government to allow the opening of markets and factories with "strict conditions".

The Delhi government's current lockdown is scheduled to continue till May 31. As on May 26, there are over 19,148 active cases in Delhi, and the positivity rate has dipped below two per cent.

Charting the various suggestions made by the traders on the unlock, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said while some associations suggested opening of markets on an ‘odd-even basis’, others recommended different timings for retail and wholesale markets.

"Some associations suggested that shops should be opened only five days a week and should remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Others have requested that the night curfew should continue," Goyal said.

About 60 per cent of the traders said the metro train service should be resumed to prevent traffic on the roads, but the majority of them, about 80 per cent, want markets should be sanitised, he added.

The areas covered in the survey include, Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawdi Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Khari Baoli, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Kirti Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Nehru Place, South X, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar, Laxmi Traders from markets like Nagar, Rohini, Pitampura, Janakpuri, Malviya Nagar, Dwarka, and Greater Kailash.

Factory owners of industrial areas in Delhi like Narela, Bawana, Mongol Puri, Mayapuri, Udyog Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Anand Parbat, Shahdara, Wazirpur, Badli, Okhla, and Jhilmil also participated in the survey.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

