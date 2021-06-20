COVID-19: India's daily count falls below 60,000 after 81 days, active caseload drops to 7.29 lakh

New Delhi: The daily COVID-19 count in India fell below 60,000 after 81 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday (June 20, 2021).

With 58,419 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the active caseload in the country has now dropped to 7,29,243.

The national weekly positivity rate now stands at 3.43%, while the daily positivity rate has come down to 3.22%.

India also witnessed 1,576 deaths and 87,619 recoveries between Saturday and Sunday morning. The country has so far seen a total of 2.98 crore infections and 3.86 lakh coronavirus-related fatalities.

However, AIIMS Delhi Director Randeep Guleria on Sunday warned that the third wave of COVID-19 can strike India in the next six to eight weeks. He said that it is possible if crowds are not prevented and if rules are broken as states and UTs ease lockdown restrictions.

Guleria also emphasized on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant rise in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, over 27.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India so far. As per the Health Ministry, more than 38 lakh vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, the Centre directed all the states and UTs to step up the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination. The Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to Chief Secretaries said that vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario, is 'critical to break the chain of transmission'.

He also urged the officials to keep a close watch on the situation as activities are opened in a cautious manner. Bhalla asked them to scrupulously ensure that there is 'no complacency in adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour' and in the test-track-treat vaccinate strategy.

