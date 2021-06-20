COVID 3rd wave likely to hit in 6-8 weeks: Here's what Centre told states as unlocking begins

New Delhi: As several states across the nation have begun the unlock process, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Sunday (June 19) warned that the third wave of COVID 19 can strike India in the next six to eight weeks if crowds are not prevented and if rules are broken.

Gulleria also emphasized on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant rise in COVID-19 cases.

While the Centre in a communique urged all states and UTs to ensure that people follow the necessary COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Calling it "extremely important" the government highlighted the rules of test-track-treat and vaccination must be followed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile on Saturday the country reported 60,753 new infections and 1,647 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. India's weekly positivity rate now stands at 3.58%, while the daily positivity rate is at 2.98%.

Karnataka and Telangana are among the latest to implement new eases for the lockdown restrictions imposed due to the heavy second wave of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 lockdown has been lifted in all districts of Telangana from June 19 night. The state cabinet took the decision to not continue with the lockdown further as the COVID-19 cases have drastically come down.

Karnataka has announced new relaxations as the state continues under lockdown during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The positivity rate is less than 5 per cent in 16 districts during the last one week, it is 5- 10 per cent in 13 districts and around 10 per cent in the Mysuru district.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that all shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants allowed to operate till 5pm, adding that lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices will also be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in 16 districts that have less than 5 per cent COVID-19 positivity. These relaxations will be in place from June 21 to July 5.

As Maharashtra follows the 5-level unlock process, a state COVID-19 task force member has advised against unlocking Mumbai unless 70 per cent of the people are vaccinated.

Live TV