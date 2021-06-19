हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India's daily COVID-19 case count dips further, reports 60,753 new infections

The country also witnessed 1,647 coronavirus-related deaths and 97,743 discharges between Friday and Saturday morning. 

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 case count dips further, reports 60,753 new infections
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: India's daily COVID-19 case count on Saturday (June 19, 2021) dipped further after the country reported 60,753 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's active caseload has now declined to 7,60,019, which is the lowest after 74 days.

The country also witnessed 1,647 coronavirus-related deaths and 97,743 discharges between Friday and Saturday morning. India's weekly positivity rate now stands at 3.58%, while the daily positivity rate is at 2.98%. 

The country's total COVID-19 tally has now increased to 2,98,23,546, of which, 2,86,78,390 people have recovered, while 3,85,137 have died of the virus. 

(This is a developing story)

