Covid-19: Kerala Reports Case Of Coronavirus Sub-Variant JN.1

New Delhi: INSACOG in its routine surveillance detected a case of JN.1, a subvariant of Covid-19 on Saturday. The case was found in Kerala after being detected in a RT-PCR positive sample from Thiruvananthapuram's Karakulam on December 8, 2023. According to the statement released by the government of India, the sample was tested RT-PCR positive on 18th November 2023. The patient had mild symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and has since recovered from Covid-19.

Kerala has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks, the majority of which are clinically mild and recovering on their own at their homes without any treatment, said the government.

Meanwhile, all the health facilities in the state of Kerala are conducting mock drills as part of the regular exercise of the Union Health Ministry to assess their public health and hospital preparedness measures. The Centre has stated that the Health Ministry is in touch with State Health Authorities and monitoring the situation.