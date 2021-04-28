COVID-19: Lockdown in Goa from Thursday, check what's allowed and what’s not

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday (April 28) announced that the state government will impose a lockdown from Thursday night till early Monday morning.

The decision comes in the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the state. Goa CM Pramod Sawant announced that the lockdown will start from Thursday (April 29) 7 pm and will remain in place till Monday (May 3) morning.

While addressing the press, the Chief Minister said, “People should not panic. All grocery stores and essential services will be allowed to operate, I also urge migrant labourers not to leave the state.”

A detailed SOP of the lockdown will be announced later today by the state government.

Lockdown announced in state from 29th April 7 pm to the morning of 3rd May. Essential services & industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut. Casinos, hotels, pubs remain closed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/PXaUfT5tkG — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Here’s list of what is allowed, what's not:

Essential services and industrial activities will not get affected.

Public transport will remain shut.

Tourist places like casinos, hotels, pubs will remain closed.

The state borders to remain open for essential service transportation.

Meanwhile, the state, on Tuesday, recorded as many as 2,110 COVID-19 infections, while 31 died of the infection.

On the other hand, India on Wednesday (April 28) reported 3,60,960 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,79,97,267, as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.79 crore (1,79,97,267), of which, 29.78 lakh (29,78,709) are active cases. India has also witnessed 2.01 lakh (2,01,187) coronavirus-related deaths.

