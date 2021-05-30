COVID-19 lockdown, restrictions extended in these states and UTs, check full list here

New Delhi: The number of daily cases being reported has seen a dramatic dip since the beginning of the second wave that proved to be drastically more devastating than the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several states decided to undergo lock-down like restrictions to keep the citizens safe from the virus and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Owing to the recent decline in cases, several states have begun the ‘unlocking’ process and will be introducing relaxations on the curbs and regulations imposed during the month of June.

Take a look at which states are planning to extend lockdown or initiate the unlock process amid the pandemic:

New Delhi

Delhi had added more than 28,000 cases on April 20 but saw a quick recovery and currently new COVID-19 cases in the national capital stand at less than 1,000 on May 29.

The state government has decided to announce some relaxations in rules from May 31 although the general lockdown has been extended till June 7.

All existing restrictions, including the suspension of Delhi Metro services and bar on social gatherings and all wholesale and retail markets, will stay till June 7.

Movement of individuals is also prohibited except for those engaged in essential and permitted activities.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has decided to continue with the restrictions till June 15 even though the number of cases in the state have also dropped drastically.



The state where the average of daily new cases was close to 70,000 in the middle of April, is adding around 20,000 cases currently.

The COVID-curfew was Introduced on April 14 and the curbs were to run initially till June 1.

The state government also said that fresh guidelines will be issued on June 1 for this phase of restrictions, including on opening of shops selling non-essential items.

CM Uddhav Thackeray had said that in 10 to 15 districts of Maharashtra, “the positivity rate is still very high" and there is also “the threat of the black fungus infection" and it is understood that a call on giving relaxation in such areas will be taken accordingly.

Karnataka

Karnataka being second to Maharashtra in reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, has decided to stay in lockdown mode till June 7.

The curfew restrictions were first announced for only 14 days on April 27 only to make way for a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

The lockdown has been extended till June 7 with Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa saying that “the decision to extend the lockdown for two weeks is taken after experts advised us to continue the lockdown."

Among the restrictions, all public transportation has been suspended and educational institutes are closed. Theatres, malls, stadiums and swimming pools and social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregations are banned.

Kerala

The government of Kerala has decided to extend its lockdown till June 9, although the state government has granted some concessions.

Making the announcement on Saturday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Although the prevalence of the disease is declining significantly in the state, it is still not time to remove restrictions and the lockdown “will continue in all districts from May 31 to June 9."

The new guidelines allow some relaxation for performing essential activities and all industrial establishments can function if they have 50% of total staff physically present on the floor.

Banks will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with extended timings till 5 pm while shops selling educational books, textiles for weddings, jewellery and footwear will be open till 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It has further been reported that the government has indicated it may extend the lockdown till June 30 and is consulting the Centre in that regard.

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir has a curfew till May 31 and in Uttarakhand similar restrictions have been imposed till June 1.

