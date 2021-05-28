COVID-19 pandemic, supply of free vaccines has thrown up big challenge: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday (May 28) said the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a great challenge to the development prospects of the state as it is likely to witness high revenue and fiscal deficits.

The state is also facing a shortage of Covaxin doses to inoculate the people of the state. This shortage has led to the waiting period of the second dose to be extended indefinitely till the state can secure resources.

Providing free COVID-19 vaccine to all is the policy of the state government and an additional Rs 1,000 crore expenditure is expected for this, he said while presenting the policy address of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state Assembly, according to news agency PTI.

Despite fiscal constraints, the government has stepped forward to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic and has floated global tenders and placed orders with domestic vaccine manufacturers.

Even though there are over 22 lakh confirmed COVID cases, the state could keep the mortality to around 8,000, he said.

Detailing the welfare programmes implemented during the time of the pandemic, he said the state government, in the current second wave, has announced Rs 1,000 crore as ex-gratia payments to all BPL families who do not have welfare pensions.

The Governor also hailed the positive response of people towards the vaccine challenge proposed by the government.

