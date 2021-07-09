COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level meeting to review availability of medical oxygen

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country.

The government sources said that PM Modi is worried about the possible third wave of COVID-19 and wants his government to stay prepared for it.

The COVID-19 review meeting will take place around 11 AM, they said

With many places complaining of oxygen shortage in hospitals during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in April-May, the Union government has been taking measures in coordination with states to boost its production and supply.

PM Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.

On June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the progress of vaccination and COVID-19 situation in the country and expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations this week.

During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country saw a shortage of medical oxygen as the cases shot up in the last two weeks of April and the first two weeks of May.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported India reports 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 44,459 recoveries, and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. There are 4,58,727 active cases in the country.

