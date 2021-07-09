Don’t be complacent, work hard and learn from your predecessors: PM Narendra Modi tells new ministers

New Delhi: During his first interaction with the new members of his revamped Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told them to work hard and learn from their predecessors while also cautioning them that “there is no room for complacency’’.

In view of the prevailing COVID situation in the country, the PM, reportedly, told them to urge people to keep taking all necessary precautions. The PM also mentioned that even a single mistake would have a far-reaching impact and may weaken the fight against the pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated his former ministerial colleagues who were dropped after the Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, saying they all contributed to the development work executed by his government and advised the newly sworn-in ministers to learn from their experience.

Interacting with members of the revamped CoM, PM Modi said some leaders are now not part of the government due to certain situations and circumstances, in an apparent reference to Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar who resigned before the Cabinet rejig.

The sources said PM Modi appreciated Prasad and Javadekar for their good work. Other ministers who quit the government on Wednesday included Harsh Vardhan (Health Minister) and Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (Education Minister).

The PM also expressed concern over the sight of crowded places with people not following COVID-19 norms, saying that there should be no space for carelessness or complacency and that a single mistake would have a far-reaching impact and may weaken the fight against the pandemic.

This is not a pleasant sight and it should instil a "sense of fear in us", he said, referring to pictures and videos of crowded places doing the rounds. People are seen without wearing masks or following the social distancing norms, the PM said, according to the sources.

He stressed India's fight against the pandemic is underway with full vigour with the vaccination programme going on steadily and testing numbers also consistently high. "In such a time, there should be no space for carelessness or complacency. A single mistake would have far-reaching impacts and weaken the fight to overcome COVID-19," the PM reportedly said.

The PM said that with the COVID infection numbers being fewer than what they were in recent months, people may want to venture out. "However, everyone must remember that the threat of COVID-19 is far from over. Many other nations are seeing surges in infections. The virus is also mutating," he added.

PM Modi told the ministers that the aim should not be to instill fear but to request people to keep taking all possible precautions so that the nation is able to move beyond this pandemic in the times to come. In the meeting, he also reportedly expressed concern at the persistently high number of COVID cases coming from Maharashtra and Kerala, according to the sources.

He also asked his ministers to reach office on time and channelise all their energy into their ministerial work, saying their focus should be on helping the most deprived people.

Giving a piece of advice, the PM said it is the work that only matters and the ministers should not get trapped in the vicious circle of grabbing media attention. He concluded by urging the new ministers to avoid making unnecessary statements.

