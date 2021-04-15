COVID-19 scare: Gujarat postpones Class 10 and 12 Board exams, new dates to be announced on May 15

New Delhi: The Gujarat government on Thursday (April 15) decided to postpone the Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 amid spike in COVID-19 cases.

For students studying in Classes 1 to 9 and 11, the state government has announced mass promotion. While new dates for the Board exams will be announced after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state on May 15.

“In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Government decides to postpone Class 10 and 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25 and mass promotion for students of standard 1 to 9 and 11. New dates to be announced after reviewing coronavirus situation on May 15,” ANI quoted Gujarat CMO as saying.

The Gujarat Board exams were earlier scheduled to take place from May 10 to 25.

Gujarat recorded 4,695 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the active cases to 39,250. With 73 more deaths, the death toll in the state reached 4,995, as per the Health Ministry data available at 8 AM on Thursday (April 15).

Meanwhile, India reported over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 1.40 crore. While 93,528 recoveries were logged and 1,038 deaths reported across the nation. The active count has now climbed to 14,71,877.

