COVID-19 spike: Tamil Nadu announces new curbs, 50% occupancy in cinemas and hotels, schools for Classes 1-8 shut

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Government has introduced a slew of COVID-19 restrictions that will continue till January 10. These restrictions come amid concerns of the rapid, nationwide spread of the Omicron variant.

As per the latest guidelines that apply across the state, hotels, lodges and restaurants, amusement parks, clothes and jewelry stores, gyms, yoga centers, clubs, metro rail, cinema halls, indoor stadia, salons, spas and beauty parlors can only operate at 50 per cent occupancy.

While the prevailing restrictions continue on social, cultural and political meetings, all exhibitions and book fairs have been temporally postponed. However, places of worship can function, as per the current guidelines.

Playschools and kindergartens have not been accorded permission to function, whereas schools cannot hold in-person class for standards 1-8th, until January 10, 2022. However, in-person schooling and coaching can continue for classes 9-12th, colleges and technical training institutions.

In Government buses, occupancy will be restricted to the seating capacity of the respective vehicles. Outdoor stadia and arenas will be allowed to conduct sporting events. Not more than 100 persons will be allowed at weddings, whereas, no more than 50 persons will be allowed at funerals.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,155 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, thus taking the active cases to 7,470. The southern Indian state has so far recorded 118 Omicron cases, of which 52 are active and 66 have been discharged.

