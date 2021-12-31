Omicron further spreads tentacles in Kerala, 44 new cases reported

New Delhi: Kerala recorded 44 new cases of the new Omicron variant on Friday (December 31), Health Minister Veena George informed.

With this, the total Omicron tally reached 107 in the state. Out of the 44 fresh cases, 10 patients arrived from high-risk countries and 27 from low-risk countries. While seven were infected with Omicron through contact, the health department said.

Kerala records 44 fresh confirmed cases of #Omicron, taking total cases of the coronavirus variant to 107 in the state: Kerala Health Minister Veena George (File photo) pic.twitter.com/RokfkgIiOf — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

On Thursday, Kerala had registered 2,423 new COVID-19 cases and 164 fatalities, which pushed the total tally to 52,32,672 and the death toll to 47,441 in the state.

As per ANI sources, Omicron has started replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 in India in terms of number of cases.

Meanwhile, daily COVID-19 cases have exacerbated in India for the last few days, which has triggered the possibility of a third coronavirus wave. 16,764 new COVID-19 cases and 220 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Ministry of Health data on Friday. The total Omicron case tally mounted to 1,270. Around 23 states have detected the cases of the new COVID-19 variant so far.

