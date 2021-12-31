हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Omicron further spreads tentacles in Kerala, 44 new cases reported

Out of the 44 fresh cases, 10 patients arrived from high-risk countries and 27 from low-risk countries, while seven were infected with Omicron through contact. 

Omicron further spreads tentacles in Kerala, 44 new cases reported
Representational image

New Delhi: Kerala recorded 44 new cases of the new Omicron variant on Friday (December 31), Health Minister Veena George informed. 

With this, the total Omicron tally reached 107 in the state. Out of the 44 fresh cases, 10 patients arrived from high-risk countries and 27 from low-risk countries. While seven were infected with Omicron through contact, the health department said. 

On Thursday, Kerala had registered 2,423 new COVID-19 cases and 164 fatalities, which pushed the total tally to 52,32,672 and the death toll to 47,441 in the state. 

As per ANI sources, Omicron has started replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 in India in terms of number of cases. 

Meanwhile, daily COVID-19 cases have exacerbated in India for the last few days, which has triggered the possibility of a third coronavirus wave. 16,764 new COVID-19 cases and 220 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Ministry of Health data on Friday. The total Omicron case tally mounted to 1,270. Around 23 states have detected the cases of the new COVID-19 variant so far. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronCOVID-19CoronavirusKeralacovid third wave
Next
Story

NEET-PG counselling before January 6, no FIR against protesting doctors: IMA

Must Watch

PT12M58S

IT team reached at 7 am, neighbors were also surprised