Bhubaneswar becomes first Indian city to achieve 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination: Officials

New Delhi: As the country is reeling under the fear of a possible third wave of COVID-19, Odisha's Bhubaneswar has achieved the new milestone of becoming the first city in India to achieve 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination, informed Anshuman Rath, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-East, Bhubaneswar.

Anshuman Rath, in an interview with news agency ANI, said, "We had set a target to complete vaccination in a specific timeline. BMC has a record of around nine lakh people who are above 18 years of age in the city. Which includes around 31 thousand healthcare workers, 33 thousand front-line workers. 5 lakh 17 thousand people are in the age group of 18 to 44 years. 3 lakh 25 thousand people are above 45 years of age. We had set a benchmark for these categories to complete their vaccination in the specific timeline by July 31."

Rath further added, "As per the report, we have already vaccinated 18 lakh 16 thousand people in the city. Only a few people were not being able to take first does due to various reasons. There is a migrating population, who is working in their office in Bhubaneswar and getting the first jab of Covaxin."

The Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-East also talked about the vaccination of pregnant women. "Pregnant women are getting their first dose at vaccination centres. BMC is running 55 vaccination centres, which includes 30 primary health and community centres, 15 mobilised centres and more than ten drive-in vaccination centres across Bhubaneswar. I thank the people of Bhubaneswar for supporting BMC in achieving the target for the Covid-19 vaccination. All the micro-planning was given by the BMC due to which Bhubaneswar has become the city which has covered 100 percent Covid-19 vaccination," Rath said.

