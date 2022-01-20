Covid-19: Telangana extends ban on rallies, mass gatherings till Jan 31

New Delhi: The Telangana government on Thursday extended its earlier orders prohibiting rallies, public meetings and processions in the state, among other measures, till January 31 as part of steps to check the spread of COVID-19.

The order implementing a temporary ban on political and public rallies or any mass gatherings of sorts including religious and cultural was issued on January 1.

Among other directives, the order said the managements of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices and others should ensure strict compliance in the mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing and frequent sanitation of premises.

Telangana COIVID numbers

Telangana on Wednesday reported 3,557 new COVID cases, which is the state's single-day highest during the third wave of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 15 staff members of the Telangana secretariat tested positive for COVID on Wednesday.

India on Thursday reported over 3 lakh cases, the first time after 249 days.