हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Covid-19: Telangana extends ban on rallies, mass gatherings till Jan 31

The order implementing a temporary ban on political and public rallies or any mass gatherings, including religious and cultural, was issued on January 1.

Covid-19: Telangana extends ban on rallies, mass gatherings till Jan 31

New Delhi: The Telangana government on Thursday extended its earlier orders prohibiting rallies, public meetings and processions in the state, among other measures, till January 31 as part of steps to check the spread of COVID-19.

The order implementing a temporary ban on political and public rallies or any mass gatherings of sorts including religious and cultural was issued on January 1.

Among other directives, the order said the managements of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices and others should ensure strict compliance in the mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing and frequent sanitation of premises.

Telangana COIVID numbers

Telangana on Wednesday reported 3,557 new COVID cases, which is the state's single-day highest during the third wave of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 15 staff members of the Telangana secretariat tested positive for COVID on Wednesday.

India on Thursday reported over 3 lakh cases, the first time after 249 days.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronTelanganaCOVID IndiaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

NRI family repays 12-year-old ‘debt’ to Andhra Pradesh peanut seller

Must Watch

PT19M45S

Zee Opinion Poll: AAP may give tough competition in Malwa