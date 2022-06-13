New Delhi: Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Monday (June 13, 2022) slammed thecentral government for denying permission to Congress to hold its "Satyagraha march" in the national capital and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has imposed an "undeclared emergency" in the entire central Delhi area. Earlier today, huge police deployment was seen outside the Enforcement Directorate office in the morning with some Congress workers getting detained outside party headquarters.

While addressing the media in Delhi, he said, "We will hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We are the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by Congress."

"Modi government has imposed an undeclared emergency in the entire central Delhi area. Thousands of barricades have come up. Thousands of Congress workers have been arrested since last night. Congress will continue raising the issues of people. National Herald is a heritage of the country. We are determined to protect the national heritage. We will continue raising voice against inflation and unemployment. We will expose the government," Surjewala said.

The coward Modi govt has deployed many police barriers and police personnel and imposed an undeclared emergency in Central Delhi. This proves that the Modi govt is shaken by Congress: Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress pic.twitter.com/G2ox8NObfc — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Congress general secretary said the Centre cannot suppress the movement of Congress. "Satya ka Sangram will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling government?" Surjewala said.

In the morning, Delhi traffic police also issued advisories for commuters to avoid certain roads between 7 am and 12 noon because of special arrangements which will not permit traffic movement on these roads. The Delhi Traffic Police in the advisory informed that commuters should avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 7am and 12 noon, as there will be heavy traffic movements on these roads due to special arrangements.

Check Delhi Traffic Police’s advisory for commuters here

Meanwhile, Congress had earlier announced that it has planned a march from party headquarters to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office and will hold `satyagrahas` outside the ED offices in states in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Delhi Police detain Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case. Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/3MijfyFO4n — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

According to sources, Congress MPs, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have also been asked to be present in Delhi on Monday for the rally. Delhi Police, however, had denied permission to a Congress rally. The Delhi police cited law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally.

Police have been deployed outside Rahul Gandhi`s residence additional security forces have been also deployed outside the Enforcement Directorate office in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to join the investigation on June 13. He was earlier summoned to join the investigation but he was out of the country and later he was given a fresh date of June 13 to join the probe.

(With agency inputs)