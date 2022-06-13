हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today; Delhi Police denies permission for Congress march

Delhi Police has denied permission for the Congress rally scheduled for Monday (June 13, 2022) against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case today.

By Ritesh K Srivastava | Last Updated: Monday, June 13, 2022 - 07:37
Comments |

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper money laundering case on Monday. Congress party is planning a big event to show its strength and convey its political message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

The ED on Friday issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. According to sources, Congress MPs, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have also been asked to be present in Delhi on Monday. A meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries, State Incharges, and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs was called on Thursday to decide the strategy for the same.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has denied permission for the Congress rally scheduled for Monday (June 13, 2022) against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case today.

The Delhi police cited law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally. Congress sources said the party has approached the Delhi Police again, asking them to reconsider the decision.

The Congress rally is scheduled to be taken out on Monday, by the party leaders and workers from AICC HQ at 24, Akbar Road to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office at APJ Abdul Kalam road.

Tap to www.zeenews.com for live and latest updates on the Congress march against Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning  

13 June 2022, 07:35 AM

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, the great-grandfather of Mr Gandhi. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited.

13 June 2022, 07:35 AM

According to sources, Congress MPs, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have also been asked to be present in Delhi on Monday for the rally.

13 June 2022, 07:34 AM

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to join the investigation today. He was earlier summoned to join the investigation but he was out of the country and later he was given a fresh date of June 13 to join the probe.

13 June 2022, 07:31 AM

ED had on Friday issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

13 June 2022, 07:30 AM

Additional security forces have been deployed outside the Enforcement Directorate offices in Delhi and elsewhere.

13 June 2022, 07:30 AM

Congress sources said the party has approached the Delhi Police again, asking them to reconsider the decision.

13 June 2022, 07:29 AM

The Delhi Police cited the law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally. 

13 June 2022, 07:28 AM

Delhi Police has denied permission for the Congress rally scheduled for Monday (June 13, 2022) against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case today. 

13 June 2022, 07:27 AM

Congress party is planning to hold massive demonstrations against Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning and to convey its political message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

13 June 2022, 07:25 AM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the ED today for questioning in connection with the National Herald case. 

Must Watch

PT14M4S

From Ground Zero, see action on violence from Prayagraj to Ranchi