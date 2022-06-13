NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper money laundering case on Monday. Congress party is planning a big event to show its strength and convey its political message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

The ED on Friday issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. According to sources, Congress MPs, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have also been asked to be present in Delhi on Monday. A meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries, State Incharges, and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs was called on Thursday to decide the strategy for the same.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has denied permission for the Congress rally scheduled for Monday (June 13, 2022) against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case today.

The Delhi police cited law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally. Congress sources said the party has approached the Delhi Police again, asking them to reconsider the decision.

The Congress rally is scheduled to be taken out on Monday, by the party leaders and workers from AICC HQ at 24, Akbar Road to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office at APJ Abdul Kalam road.

Tap to www.zeenews.com for live and latest updates on the Congress march against Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning