13 June 2022, 07:35 AM
The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, the great-grandfather of Mr Gandhi. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited.
13 June 2022, 07:35 AM
According to sources, Congress MPs, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have also been asked to be present in Delhi on Monday for the rally.
13 June 2022, 07:34 AM
Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to join the investigation today. He was earlier summoned to join the investigation but he was out of the country and later he was given a fresh date of June 13 to join the probe.
13 June 2022, 07:31 AM
ED had on Friday issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.
13 June 2022, 07:30 AM
Additional security forces have been deployed outside the Enforcement Directorate offices in Delhi and elsewhere.
13 June 2022, 07:30 AM
Congress sources said the party has approached the Delhi Police again, asking them to reconsider the decision.
13 June 2022, 07:29 AM
The Delhi Police cited the law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally.
13 June 2022, 07:28 AM
Delhi Police has denied permission for the Congress rally scheduled for Monday (June 13, 2022) against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case today.
13 June 2022, 07:27 AM
Congress party is planning to hold massive demonstrations against Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning and to convey its political message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.
13 June 2022, 07:25 AM
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the ED today for questioning in connection with the National Herald case.