'Crorepati Chor': 1,200 Burglaries, 14 States; Class 5 Dropout Who Used To Travel In Luxury Sedans, Dress-Up Like CEOs, Arrested

In a remarkable feat of police work, the West Bengal police have successfully apprehended a highly elusive thief who had managed to evade capture for the past 25 years. Contrary to the stereotypical image of a criminal, this thief, identified as Nadeem Qureshi (45), adopted a high-flying lifestyle, accumulating properties worth crores in Mumbai and Pune. His children were enrolled in prestigious schools, making him appear as an ordinary, law-abiding citizen.

The authorities had been pursuing Nadeem Qureshi since 2021 when he committed a burglary at Sourav Abasan in Salt Lake, stealing valuables worth Rs 12 lakhs. Employing a unique modus operandi, he meticulously planned and executed over 1,200 burglaries in 14 different states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Odisha.

The thief's approach involved dressing up in corporate formals and traveling in chauffeur-driven cars, giving an impression of an affluent individual. He would selectively target less-guarded housing complexes or stand-alone buildings, gaining access through elevators and then proceeding to walk down the stairs to explore vacant homes that had been unattended for extended periods. Nadeem Qureshi's sole focus was on stealing cash and gold, ensuring that the stolen items couldn't be easily traced.



Qureshi started his criminal career by stealing cattle in his native village in Ghaziabad. By the time he was 17, he had already committed multiple burglaries. Over the years, his criminal activities expanded to various states, leaving a trail of stolen wealth.

Despite being arrested on at least eight occasions, Nadeem Qureshi managed to evade prolonged custody and continued to perpetrate crimes. He even formed a gang, known as the "Nadeem gang," which operated similarly to his own methods.

In a significant breakthrough, the Bidhannagar Police finally tracked him down in 2021 after the burglary at Sourav Abasan. However, he was later moved to Tihar jail after being convicted of a burglary case in Ghaziabad. Recently, after persistent efforts by the Bidhannagar City Police, he was brought back to West Bengal for further investigation.

A Salt Lake court granted the police seven-day custody of Nadeem Qureshi, allowing them to delve deeper into his connections and network in the state. The authorities hope that this arrest will lead to solving numerous unsolved cases related to his criminal activities. It is a testament to the diligence and determination of the police force, whose relentless pursuit of justice has finally brought the long-running thief to face the consequences of his actions.