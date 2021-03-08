CRPF’s elite anti-terrorist unit 'Valley QAT' to have women commandos soon

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite anti-terrorist unit, Valley Quick Action Team (QAT) which operates in Jammu and Kashmir, is all set to have women commandos for anti-terror operations.

CPRF women warriors are undergoing training and if they are cleared, they will be inducted into the specialised team. This team of highly trained commandos works with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

They are amongst India’s best anti-terror commandos. Officers like Rahul Mathur who were awarded the Kirti Chakra, 7 time Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) recipient Naresh Kumar, 4-time gallantry medal awardee Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh and other brave hearts, all belong to Valley QAT which was awarded 15 gallantry medals last year on Independence Day.

According to the top sources deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, the process for their induction has already begun. The force is shortlisting women personnel who are willing to join the QAT team considering the threat perception.

This year the CRPF had inducted women commandos for its CoBRA team which is engaged in anti-Naxal operations in the Naxalite affected areas.

"We have started the process of inducting women in QAT. We are trying to shortlist women who are keen to work in the QAT, since it deals with anti-terror operations. If we manage to get a sufficient number of women commandos, we will move to the next step. Before joining the QAT, women commandos should be mentally as well as physically ready," one of the top CRPF officers said on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that several CRPF women personnel are already undergoing training and if they manage to pass it, they will be inducted into the QAT.

"We are expecting to have a list of names and details by the third week of March. After that, a meeting will be held to discuss further course of action. We would require top-level approvals as well before going ahead with it," the officer said.

CRPF has already achieved another milestone last year after the first woman IPS officer was appointed as Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Srinagar sector, one of the terrorist-affected areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

Charu Sinha, IPS officer of the 1996-batch Telangana cadre, is heading the Srinagar sector for CRPF as the Inspector General after dealing with Naxals.

Also last month, CRPF had inducted women commandos into the elite anti-Naxal CoBRA unit. 34 women personnel from the 6 Mahila Battalions of CRPF are under training to join the CoBRA.

After pre-induction training of 3 months, they will be sent to Naxalite affected areas. While talking on the occasion of the Raising Day of 88th Mahila Battalion, Ex-CRPF DG AP Maheshwari had also indicated regarding the introduction of women personnel in the Valley QAT.

