NTA has issued an official notice Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Exam scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6 has been postponed for the centres in Kerala. In view of the disruptions caused by rains, National Testing Agency, NTA has announced that the examination postponed for these three days in Kerala would be conducted at a later date. As for the CUET Exam in other centres, they would be conducted as per the schedule.

In the notice, NTA writes, “to support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala State for 4, 5 and 6 August 2022.”

Regarding the exam dates, the revised dates for the postponed examinations will be made known in due course on the NTA website and the official CUET website. The schedule for CUET exams that are scheduled to take place after August 6, 2022, has not yet been changed.

It is recommended for students who have enrolled for the exam to regularly check the official website for the most recent changes on the exam dates and schedule. The announcements would be posted on cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.