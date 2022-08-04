NewsIndia
KERALA

CUET 2022 Exam POSTPONED in Kerala amid heavy rains, New dates to be out soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Exams in Kerala postponed due to heavy rainfall, new dates will be announed soon, scroll down for details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CUET 2022 Exam POSTPONED in Kerala amid heavy rains, New dates to be out soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 Exam: Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Exam scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6 has been postponed for the centres in Kerala. In view of the disruptions caused by rains, National Testing Agency, NTA has announced that the examination postponed for these three days in Kerala would be conducted at a later date. As for the CUET Exam in other centres, they would be conducted as per the schedule. Also read: CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam from TODAY

Check live and latest updates on JEE Main 2022

NTA has issued an official notice Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Exam scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6 has been postponed for the centres in Kerala. In view of the disruptions caused by rains, National Testing Agency, NTA has announced that the examination postponed for these three days in Kerala would be conducted at a later date. As for the CUET Exam in other centres, they would be conducted as per the schedule.

In the notice, NTA writes, “to support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala State for 4, 5 and 6 August 2022.”

Regarding the exam dates, the revised dates for the postponed examinations will be made known in due course on the NTA website and the official CUET website. The schedule for CUET exams that are scheduled to take place after August 6, 2022, has not yet been changed.

ALSO READ: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result DECLARED

It is recommended for students who have enrolled for the exam to regularly check the official website for the most recent changes on the exam dates and schedule. The announcements would be posted on cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

Live Tv

Keralacuet ug exam 2022 phase 2CUET UG PostponedCUET UG Exam 2022CUET exam guidelinescuet phase 2 admit cardcuet exam admit card 2022cuet admit card downloadcuet phase 2cuet admit card 2022 downloadcuet ug admit card 2022 downloadcuet resultnta cuet admit cardnta cue tugnta cuet ug admit card 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA Video
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?