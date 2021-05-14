Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic' storm, heads towards Gujarat

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast that the weather condition in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a deep depression is likely to intensify further into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast a day later.

'Tauktae' is very likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by Saturday morning and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night. It is likely to reach Gujarat coast by the morning of May 18.

In its bulletin the weather agency said, "From May 16-19, it is very likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" with a wind speed of 150-160 kilometres per hour gusting up to 175 kmph."

The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa and Maharashtra and an alert has been sounded by the IMD.

Also, a warning has been issued to fishermen to not venture into the sea till May 17.

The name ‘Tauktae’ was recommended by Myanmar and it means a highly vocal lizard gecko.

This will be the first cyclonic storm along the Indian coast of the year 2021.