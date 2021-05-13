Cyclone Tauktae: Heavy rains forecast over Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has identified a cyclonic circulation currently located over Southeast Arabian Sea which is very likely to form a low pressure area in the next 24 hours.

The weather department in its bulletin, informed that the resultant low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm around May 16 over the east-central Arabian Sea and will continue to move north-northwestwards.

The coastal areas along Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat are likely to be impacted. the region could witness strong, gusty winds from Friday onwards.

Recommended by Myanmar, the name ‘Tauktae’ means a highly vocal lizard gecko. If it reaches the Indian coast, it will be India’s first cyclonic storm of the year 2021.

As the sea conditions is likely to be rough, fishermen have been advised to not venture out to the sea in the adjoining areas of Maldives, Comorin, Lakshadweep area, and the Kerala coast from Thursday morning onwards, and along and off the Karnataka-Goa and Maharashtra coasts, from Friday night onwards.

On Wednesday, the Indian Coast Guard issued an advisory to the Fisheries department to warn the fishermen in Arabian sea coast, south Tamil Nadu coast not to proceed to sea and also to return to nearest harbour in view of cyclone building up in Arabian Sea between May 14-16.

A similar advisory was issued by the the IMD as well notifying fishermen not to venture into the sea and calling the fishing boats out in deep sea in coastal areas to return.