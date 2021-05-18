हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae to weaken gradually in next few hours, Delhi to witness light showers today: IMD

The weather department said that the 'severe cyclonic storm' lay centred over Saurashtra at 9:30 AM, about 205 km southwest of Ahmedabad.

Cyclone Tauktae to weaken gradually in next few hours, Delhi to witness light showers today: IMD
File Photo (Credits: Zee Media)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Tauktae will weaken gradually in the next few hours and Delhi will witness a generally cloudy sky with light showers on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). 

The weather department said that the severe cyclonic storm lay centred over Saurashtra at 9:30 AM, about 205 km southwest of Ahmedabad. 

"Cyclone Tauktae moved north northwest wards with a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours," the IMD said. 

Cyclone Tauktae has left a trail of destruction and damaged structures, electricity lines, and uprooted trees as it moved over the coastal states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. It unleashed devastating winds that reached speeds up to 190 kilometres per hour as the storm made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night.

The IMD has stated that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of West-Delhi and South-west Delhi. The national capital is also likely to see moderate rain in most parts and heavy showers in isolated places on Wednesday.

The IMD has also predicted light showers over several districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at over 27 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 57 per cent. Delhi's air quality was in the 'moderate' category in the morning. According to the SAFAR app, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 130 at 11 AM.

This is to be noted that an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday were 37.8 degrees and 23.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)
 

