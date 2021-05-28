Cyclone Yaas: PM Narendra Modi holds review meet with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 28) held a review meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other officials to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas, which made landfall in the state on Wednesday.

PM Modi reached Odisha`s capital Bhubaneswar earlier in the day where he was received by Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Bhubaneswar | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to assess the impact of cyclone Yaas pic.twitter.com/uBlYdxRikn — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

He will also conduct an aerial survey of the Cyclone Yaas affected areas of Odisha including Balasore and Bhadrak, and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal from 12:15 pm to 2:15 pm.

During his West Bengal visit, PM Modi will conduct a review meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, and officials over the impact of Cyclone Yaas in the state.

This will be the second meeting between CM Banerjee and the PM after the results for the West Bengal Assembly elections came out on May 2. Earlier, Banerjee had attended PM Modi's COVID-19 review meet with the DMs of 10 states.

On Thursday, PM had held another review meeting and directed the concerned agencies to ensure return to normal life in the affected areas at the earliest, ANI reported.

At least four people were killed in Odisha and West Bengal as the cyclonic storm pummeled the eastern coast. While around 21 lakh people had to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

As per IMD’s report on Friday, depression, a remnant of very severe Cyclone Yaas, has weakened into a 'well-marked low-pressure' area over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh.

