Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, September 9, continued his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and claimed that something has changed after the Lok Sabha elections and “fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” has vanished.

The Congress LoP, who is on a three-day visit to the United States, addressed an Indian diaspora event in Virginia's Herndon. During the event, Gandhi criticised PM Modi, saying that he had spread so much fear and pressure of agencies on small businesses, and everything has now vanished.

"Something has changed after the elections. Some people said, 'Dar nahi lagta ab, dar nikal gaya ab'... It is interesting to me that the BJP and PM Modi spread so much fear, and the pressure of agencies on small businesses, everything vanished within seconds. It took years for them to spread this fear and vanish within seconds... In Parliament, I see the Prime Minister right up front, and I can tell you that the idea of Mr. Modi, 56-inch chest, direct connection with God—that’s all gone now; it’s is all history now," he said.

#WATCH | Herndon, Virginia, USA: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Something has changed after the elections. Some people said 'Dar nahi lagta ab, dar nikal gaya ab'...It is interesting to me that the BJP and PM Modi spread so much fear, and the pressure of… pic.twitter.com/kyazBfJp2Q — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

Gandhi also took a swipe at the BJP and said that the saffron party does not understand that India is a union and it is of everyone. "...BJP don't understand that this country is of everyone...India is a union. In the Constitution, it is written clearly... India, that is, Bharat, is a union state, with histories, traditions, music, and dance. They (the BJP) say it is not a union; it is different," he said.

During his address in Virginia, Rahul Gandhi also said, "Three months before elections, our bank accounts were all sealed... We were discussing that now what to do...I said, 'Dekhi Jayegi', let's see what we can do.. and we went into the elections."

The former Congress chief is set to meet with students at Georgetown University, followed by a diaspora event in Virginia. Rahul Gandhi will be in Washington for two days before heading back to Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)