Daryaganj CAA protest: Verdict today on bail of 15 accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court will pronounce at 3 pm on Saturday its verdict on bail petition filed by fifteen accused who were arrested after a protest against the newly amended citizenship law in Daryaganj area turned violent last week.

During the course of hearing on the bail petition today, the Additional Public Persecutor (APP) said that the accused hatched a "criminal conspiracy" and in its pursuance, a car was put to fire, stones were pelted, barricades were broken and police officers were assaulted.

"A car was put to fire outside the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police. Also, video footages have surfaced which are being analyzed minutely," the persecutor told the court.

Countering his contentions, advocate Siddharth Agrawal, told the court that the case under Section 436 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to the "mischief done with an intent to destroy", is not made out against his clients.

The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20 after police and protestors clashed in the area. All the 15 accused were then sent to 14-days judicial custody.

Initially, six accused moved the court seeking bail. On their petition, the court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and slated the matter for hearing to today. The other nine approached the court seeking bail later.