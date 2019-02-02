हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Death toll in Rajasthan due to swine flu rises to 84

The total number of deaths in Rajasthan due to the swine flu has reached 84.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the government was making arrangements for the testing of the H1N1 virus in all districts of Rajasthan.

A medical and health department official said, "The number of swine flu deaths in Rajasthan has increased to 84 with two deaths occurring in Barmer and Udaipur each. The total number of positive cases from January 1, 2019, to February 2, 2019, is 2,289."

The facility for the testing of the H1N1 virus is available at 11 places, including three private laboratories, and the number will soon be increased to 50. 

with inputs from agencies

Tags:
RajasthanSwine fluRajasthan swine fluH1N1 virus
