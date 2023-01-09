'Deeply concerned', says PM Modi after ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro's supporters invade govt buildings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 9, 2023) said that he is "deeply concerned" about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brazil's capital Brasilia. Taking to his official Twitter account, Modi said that democratic traditions must be respected by everyone.

"Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," he said in a tweet.

Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities. @LulaOficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023

Modi's reaction came after supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday.

The invaders reportedly left a trail of destruction, throwing furniture through the smashed windows of the presidential palace, flooding parts of Congress with a sprinkler system and ransacking ceremonial rooms in the Supreme Court.

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the election last year, announced a federal security intervention in Brasilia lasting until January 31 after capital security forces were initially overwhelmed by the invaders.

He blamed Bolsonaro for inflaming his supporters after a campaign of baseless allegations about potential election fraud.

"These vandals, who we could call ... fanatical fascists, did what has never been done in the history of this country," said Lula in a press conference.

"All these people who did this will be found and they will be punished," he added.