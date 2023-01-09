Brazil riots: Hundreds of pro-Bolsonaro supporters arrested after raids at govt buildings; US President Biden, UN chief Guterres condemn 'assault on democracy'

Washington: At least 400 people have been arrested after pro-Bolsonaro supporters stormed key government buildings in Brazil's capital, said Ibaneis Rocha, the governor of the country's Federal District. The three main government buildings - the Supreme Court, the presidential palace and the congressional building - involved in today's breach have been cleared of protesters, police said Sunday, according to CNN. A senior government official vowed to punish those involved.

Former President Jair Bolsonaro´s party has strongly condemned the storming of government buildings. “Today is a sad day for the Brazilian nation,” Valdemar Costa Neto, head of Jair Bolsonaro´s right-wing Liberal Party, said in a statement after pro-Bolsonaro supporters broke into key government buildings.

“We cannot agree with the depredation of the National Congress. All ordered manifestations are legitimate," the statement continues. "Disorder has never been part of the principles of our nation. I want to say to you that we strongly condemn this type of attitude. And that the law must be fulfilled, strengthening our democracy."

Biden, UN chief condemn attack on democracy in Brazil

US President Joe Biden condemned the "assault on democracy" in Brazil after supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country`s Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court. In a tweet, Biden stressed that the democratic institutions of Brazil have full support of the United States.

Biden tweeted, "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil`s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "assault on Brazil`s democratic institutions." He emphasised that the will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected. "I condemn the assault on Brazil`s democratic institutions that took place today. The will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected. I have full confidence that it will. Brazil is a great democratic country," Guterres said in a tweet.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned the storming of Brazil`s Presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court. He asserted that using violence to attack democratic institutions is "unacceptable."

Antony Blinken tweeted, "We condemn the attacks on Brazil`s Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join @lulaoficial in urging an immediate end to these actions."

On Sunday, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers on Sunday and entered Brazil`s Congress, Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace, CNN reported citing images shown in Brazilian media.

The action of supporters comes after Brazil`s Justice Minister Flavio Dino authorized the country`s Armed Forces to set up the barriers and guard the congressional building Saturday due to the continued presence of Bolsonaro supporters, as per the CNN report.

Supporters of Bolsonaro have been camping out in Brasilia since Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took over as Brazilian President, as per the news report. No session was currently ongoing in either house of Congress.

According to CNN, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was not in the building when the protesters stormed the presidential palace. However, a team of officials was working inside the palace when the protesters stormed the presidential palace.