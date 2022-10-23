Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya set up Guinness World Record for lighting up over 15 lakh diyas

New Delhi: Guinness World record has been set as the ‘Ram Nagri’ Ayodhya has been lit up with 15 lakh 76 thousand ‘diyas’ in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Diwali, October 23, 2022. The lit up diyas creating a mesmerising view on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya. The reflection of the diyas in the Saryu river was stunning, and the laser show lit up the night sky. Ayodhya's inhabitants rose in unison to chant "Jai Shri Ram."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya witnesses laser show as lakhs of earthen lamps light up the Saryu river. pic.twitter.com/pn4ohYmzpg — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit five 'diyas' of ghee upon his arrival at the Ram Janambhoomi temple, where he offered prayers. Diya lights symbolised 'Deepotsav.' Modi headed to the Ram Janambhoomi temple shortly after arriving in Ayodhya on Sunday evening, where he offered prayers before inspecting the temple's building work.

PM Narendra Modi took cognizance of how Ayodhya will be known internationally in the future. He explained how religious tourism in Ayodhya will create job opportunities. Simultaneously, while speaking about following Ram's values, he also mentioned Ram's resolutions. Ayodhya, he said, was a mirror of cultural legacy. A series of details were also provided on how the development of Ayodhya would increase employment prospects. While asking the people of Ayodhya to contribute to the city's development, he stated that Ayodhya should also be renowned as the highest-duty city and urged people to take extra care of it. PM Narendra Modi gave a speech at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Also Read: Watch: Ayodhya's mesmerising laser show as lakhs of diyas lit up Saryu river

CM Yogi Adityanath described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a shield of heritage. He gave the Prime Minister full credit for the Ram Temple's construction. Yogi Adityanath referred to the Prime Minister as "India's best craftsman." He informed everyone that the Prime Minister treats India's 135 crore citizens as a family, without discrimination. Before the verdict, political parties utilised Ayodhya according to their political gains, according to the CM.

In his speech, PM Narendra Modi told everyone that he had stayed in Ram Ghat locality long ago, he openly discussed the development of that time and the development after the construction of this temple. After going to Ram Janmabhoomi, he asked Acharya Satyendra Das Shastri and priest Santosh Tiwari about the happiness of the progress being made in the construction of Ram temple and said whether he was happy with the construction or not. Praised the construction of the temple.