Defeating DMK our objective, like-minded parties welcome to AMMK-led alliance: TTV Dhinakaran

Chennai: AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran stated categorically that defeating the DMK was his party’s major objective and that all like-minded parties were welcome to join the AMMK-led alliance.This announcement comes at a time when it is being said that the BJP is keen on having the AMMK on board in the NDA (AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance) in the southern state.

Speaking about the AMMK’s alliance ahead of the April 6 polls, he said there was no need to publicly discuss this by inviting other party leaders to the party office. “Our party members can speak to other parties and we’ll let you know once a decision is ready” he added.

When asked if he was going soft on the BJP on major issues such as fuel price hikes, Dhinakaran replied that he had been condemning the same and demanding a reduction. He also added that he had termed the recent budget as one that provided ‘some happiness and a lot of reason to worry’. He mentioned that his opinions and criticisms of the BJP and AIADMK have been forthcoming.

On the specific question of allying with the BJP and AIADMK for the upcoming polls, he said that he would not comment on the same, stating that any party opposing the DMK, was welcome to join the AMMK led alliance. He also added that his aunt Sasikala herself would share her political plans in due course.

On February 24, making her first public appearance following her release from the Parappana Agrahara prison, VK Sasikala, urged party cadre and Jayalalithaa loyalists and party workers to work towards securing a massive victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. This announcement from Sasikala came shortly after she garlanded a portrait of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on the occasion of her 73rd birth anniversary.

Making a reference to former Chief Minister Jayalaltihaa (Amma), she said Amma had envisioned AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for over 100 years before she departed. Sasikala urged the AIADMK cadre to work towards that goal, as true followers of Amma. She also assured the cadre of her support.

Sasikala had also told her supporters that she would soon be meeting the public and her followers. It is notable that she has maintained a low-profile since the time she reached her residence following her release from prison.

The AIADMK government and party, however has been maintaining a safe distance from Sasikala and brushing aside the ousted leader’s calls for reuniting with the party.

While the AIADMK has accommodated the PMK in their alliance, the seat-sharing talks with the BJP are underway and the final number is expected to be announced in the coming days.

In the DMK camp, while minor parties have been given their share, the talks are progressing with the Congress party and it is being speculated that there are major differences between the expectations of the Congress and the seats that DMK is willing to part with. The DMK has also begun interviewing the candidates who have applied for contesting on the party’s ticket.

Hinting at the possible emergence of a third front, actor-politician Sarath Kumar met Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan over the weekend and said that they initiated talks for the way ahead.

Live TV