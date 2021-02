New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday will announce polling dates for assembly elections to West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala - and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The poll panel will hold a press conference at 4.30 PM during which it is expected to announce the dates for assembly elections.

According to sources, voting will begin after the festival of Holi in the month of April. Results for the polls will likely be declared in the first week of May.

It is expected that voting in West Bengal will take place in seven to eight phases. In Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam polling will likely take place in two to three phases while in Puducherry in one phase.

The poll panel had held meetings with representatives of political parties, central and state regulatory agencies, senior IAS and IPS officers and the state’s top bureaucrats including the state’s chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police.

