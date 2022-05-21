Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight diverted due to bad weather in Delhi

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight among 11 other flights was diverted to Agra owing to bad weather conditions in Delhi on Friday (May 20, 2022). As per reports, Singh was flying back to Delhi after attenting a function at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Vadora, Gujarat. He had also addressed a public gathering at the religious place.

"At least 11 flights including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight scheduled to land in Delhi`s Indira Gandhi International Airport were diverted to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Agra due to the unfavourable weather conditions, " sources said as quoted by PTI.

Delhi gets respite from heatwave

After a severe spell of a heatwave and in fact a very hot Friday (May 20) morning, the weekend kick-started for Delhi-NCR residents on a 'cooler' note as thundershowers and gusty winds brought some respite towards the evening. A partly cloudy sky, a drizzle and hail brought temporary relief to some parts of the city in the evening on May 21.

Delhiites can also rejoice as a heatwave seems unlikely for at least a week. "Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week," said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

(With ANI inputs)

