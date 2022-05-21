हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight diverted due to bad weather in Delhi

11 flights, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight, were diverted to Agra on Friday (May 20) owing to bad weather conditions in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh&#039;s flight diverted due to bad weather in Delhi
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight among 11 other flights was diverted to Agra owing to bad weather conditions in Delhi on Friday (May 20, 2022). As per reports, Singh was flying back to Delhi after attenting a function at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Vadora, Gujarat. He had also addressed a public gathering at the religious place.

"At least 11 flights including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight scheduled to land in Delhi`s Indira Gandhi International Airport were diverted to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Agra due to the unfavourable weather conditions, " sources said as quoted by PTI.

ALSO READ: To 'add might' to Indian Navy’s arsenal, Rajnath Singh launches two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri'

Delhi gets respite from heatwave

After a severe spell of a heatwave and in fact a very hot Friday (May 20) morning, the weekend kick-started for Delhi-NCR residents on a 'cooler' note as thundershowers and gusty winds brought some respite towards the evening. A partly cloudy sky, a drizzle and hail brought temporary relief to some parts of the city in the evening on May 21.

ALSO READ: IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states over next 2 days, Delhi to get respite from heat - check details

Delhiites can also rejoice as a heatwave seems unlikely for at least a week. "Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week," said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency. 

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajnath SinghDefence MinisterDelhi WeatherRajnath Singh flight
Next
Story

NEET PG 2022 Exam today: Check last-minute tips and instructions here!

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Videsh Superfast: 49 degree torture in Pakistan