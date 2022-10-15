‘Delay in getting justice major hindrance': PM Narendra Modi at virtual conference in Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country. In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day "All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries" at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the 'Statue of Unity', Modi also said that laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages so that the poorest of the poor can understand them. "Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country," Modi said while also giving various suggestions to overcome the issue.

He said the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms. "Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions, as we know that if they become stereotypes they pose a hindrance to progress," Modi said.

In Gujarat, we started evening courts. Cases that were of petty crimes were heard in these courts, thus reducing burden on courts & allowing speedy resolution of matters. When law & order develops in sync with societal progress, it ensures that there is Ease of Justice: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/0kknyILdWn October 15, 2022

Stressing on unlearning colonialism, PM Modi said that it is important for us to break the shackles of colonialism by removing regressing colonial laws. He said that only then India can progress in true sense. "In last 8 years, we removed 32,000 compliances to improve ease of living," he said.

Commenting on improving the Gujarat law system, PM Modi said, "In Gujarat, we started evening courts. Cases that were of petty crimes were heard in these courts, thus reducing burden on courts & allowing speedy resolution of matters. When law and order develops in sync with societal progress, it ensures that there is Ease of Justice."

Stressing on technology being integral part of law system, PM said, "Technology has become an integral part of the judicial system in India. Digital innovations in legal services like virtual hearing and e-filing are already launched in India and 5G services would further strengthen these technologies."

The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), the objective of the conference is to provide a common forum for policymakers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system. Law ministers and secretaries from states and union territories will attend the event.

States and union territories will be able to share their best practices, exchange new ideas and improve their mutual cooperation through this conference. The conference will witness discussions revolving around topics like alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice; upgrading overall legal infrastructure; removing obsolete laws and improving access to justice. There will also be a discussion on reducing the pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal, bringing uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better centre-state coordination and strengthening state legal systems.

(With agency inputs)