NewsIndia
DELHI ACCIDENT

Building collapses in Delhi's Azad market: 5 injured, around 7 people still feared to be trapped

According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Building collapses in Delhi's Azad market: 5 injured, around 7 people still feared to be trapped

New Delhi: Five people were injured after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market on Friday (September 9, 2022) morning, officials said. As per initial reports, work was going on at the building when it suddenly collapsed around 8:30 am. 

According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading.

"Four people have been injured in the incident as of now. Prima facie, it appears that the building collapsed due to overload. No one was staying in it," the official added.

The injured were hospitalised, Kalsi said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children