Building collapses in Delhi's Azad market: 5 injured, around 7 people still feared to be trapped

New Delhi: Five people were injured after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market on Friday (September 9, 2022) morning, officials said. As per initial reports, work was going on at the building when it suddenly collapsed around 8:30 am.

According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.

#UPDATE | Rescue operation on. As per info, around 6-7 labourers are trapped. 5 injured have been referred to hospital. NDRF team has also reached. We are also detecting through live detector. JCB unable to reach the spot due to narrow line: Ravinder Singh, Delhi Fire Service https://t.co/n3COp8o7wk pic.twitter.com/LpZKXFOeNN — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading.

"Four people have been injured in the incident as of now. Prima facie, it appears that the building collapsed due to overload. No one was staying in it," the official added.

The injured were hospitalised, Kalsi said.