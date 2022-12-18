topStoriesenglish
Delhi Air Quality dips to 'very poor' category today, AQI stands at 353

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 353 at 4 pm.

Dec 18, 2022

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday and the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The relative humidity oscillated between 87 per cent and 63 per cent, the meteorological department said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the IMD said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 353 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe". The weather department has predicted moderate fog for Monday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at around six and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

