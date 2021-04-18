Delhi registers record-high coronavirus cases, requests Railways to deploy COVID-care coaches

New Delhi: In order to tackle the rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Sunday (April 18) requested the railways to furnish 5,000 beds by deploying COVID-care coaches at the Shakur Basti and the Anand Vihar stations, while also identifying other such facilities.

In a letter to Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev apprised Sharma of the dire COVID-19 situation and the dearth of hospital beds in the city.

"In the GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi), as of now, the facilities at government and private hospitals available are getting strained and there is an urgent need for more number of COVID bed facilities to cope up with the ever increasing demand of COVID-19 patients who require admissions in hospitals," Dev was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I therefore, request you to kindly arrange COVID bed facilities at the Anand Vihar and the Shakur Basti railway stations with full logistical support, requisite medical and paramedical staff and oxygen facilities etc. On an emergent basis," he added.

He urged the railways to provide nearly 5000 beds to meet the increasing requirement arising out of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. “Further, it would be grateful if the railways identifies more such facilities up to a level of 5,000 beds, as was done last year, so as to meet the huge demand of beds arising out of an ever increasing surge in positive cases this time in the NCT of Delhi," he said in the letter dated April 17.

During a televised address on Sunday morning, Kejriwal had said that Delhi recorded over 25,000 daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate mounted to nearly 30 per cent in the last 24 hours.

He further informed that less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals, and the situation is worsening every moment.

(With inputs from PTI)

