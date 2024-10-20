Delhi Covered In Fog As AQI Crosses 450 In Anand Vihar

A thick layer of fog has engulfed parts of the national capital as air pollution continues to worsen. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at several key areas in Delhi has reached alarming levels, with Anand Vihar recording a staggering AQI of 454 at 8:30 AM, placing it in the 'Severe' category.

Worsening Air Quality Across Delhi

The pollution levels are not limited to just one part of the city. At Dwarka Sector 8, the AQI has fallen to 311, categorizing it as 'Very Poor.' ITO, another major area, recorded an AQI of 232, considered 'Poor.' In Jahangirpuri, the AQI has hit 350, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, while Nehru Park saw an AQI of 254, also under 'Poor.'

As the pollution levels rise, residents of Delhi are facing increasing difficulties, especially those with pre-existing respiratory issues. A local resident expressed concern, advising people to wear masks due to the spike in pollution levels and cold weather conditions.

Health Impacts of Rising Pollution

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels in the 'Severe' category can harm even healthy individuals and pose serious risks to those with pre-existing conditions. Prolonged exposure to 'Very Poor' AQI levels can lead to respiratory illnesses, while 'Poor' AQI levels can cause breathing discomfort for most people.

Toxic Foam on the Yamuna River

Along with the rise in air pollution, toxic foam has been observed on the Yamuna River near the Kalindi Kunj area over the past few days. The worsening pollution in the river is a significant environmental concern, especially ahead of Chhath Puja, when many devotees gather by the river.

Political Blame Game

The increasing pollution has sparked a political war of words. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to fulfill promises of cleaning the Yamuna River. Poonawalla criticized Kejriwal for allegedly misusing funds allocated for cleaning the river, claiming they were diverted for political advertisements.

Poonawalla further challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the polluted Yamuna, highlighting the health risks posed to women during Chhath Puja due to the river's toxic state. He emphasized that the river, which was supposed to be cleaned by 2025 according to AAP's promises, remains heavily polluted.

AAP's Response to the Pollution Crisis

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, countered the BJP’s accusations, calling for collective action to combat the air pollution crisis. He criticized the BJP-led governments in neighboring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, as well as the central government, for not taking adequate measures to address the pollution.

Rai highlighted the need for cooperation among all parties to tackle the pollution problem, accusing the BJP of focusing on political gimmicks rather than solving the issue.

