Delhi COVID-19 lockdown extended: Here’s who will need e-pass and how to get it at delhi.gov.in

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on Sunday (May 9, 2021) announced that the lockdown in the national capital is being extended for seven more days to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown in Delhi will now remain in place till 5 AM on May 17. Earlier, CM Arvind Kejriwal had first imposed a complete lockdown in the national capital on April 19 which was later extended on April 25 and May 1 respectively.

"We used the lockdown period to boost our medical infrastructure and to increase oxygen beds at various locations," Kejriwal added.

Now that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in fresh set of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, have announced that the Delhi Metro services will be halted till May 17, here’s the list of individuals who will require e-pass for travelling in the national capital:

People working in IT, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services. Additionally, Banks employees, private security personnel and people going to ATMs will also be required to carry an e-pass.

ALSO READ: Delhi lockdown extended: Metro services suspended, check complete guidelines here

Here are the steps on how to apply for an e-pass:

1. To apply for an e-pass to travel during the lockdown, visit the Delhi government's official website at https://delhi.gov.in/ or visit epass.janta samvad.org.

2. On the home page, click on "Click Here to Apply for ePass."

3. The link will redirect you to a new page, choose your preferred language there

4. Another page will open with "What do you need help with?" question, choose "e-Pass to travel during Curfew" from the drop down box.

5. New page with the form will pop-up, read the instructions carefully before applying for the e-pass.

6. Scroll downwards, enter the required details including contact number, name of the applicant, district, address of Office or place of engagement and type of service. You will also have to submit your ID proof (maximum file size: 4MB) and a letter from your employer/ owner of the firm/outlet/establishment that your firm/outlet/establishment is associated in providing the essential services and that the services of you as an employee, is essentially required in the smooth delivery/providing of the said services during the curfew hours.

Live TV