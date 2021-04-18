Four airlines booked for failing to check RT-PCR reports of passengers arriving from Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Delhi government has filed cases against four airlines for failing to check the RT-PCR test reports of passengers arriving from Maharashtra.

An FIR has been lodged against Indigo, Vistara, Spice Jet and Air Asia under the Disaster Management Act.

“The cases have been registered against four airlines for not checking RT-PCR test reports of passengers coming to Delhi from Maharshtra,” a Delhi government source told PTI.

Earlier, Delhi had made a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours mandatory for passengers travelling from Maharashtra. Those who fail to furnish a negative report will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days. However, constitutional and government functionaries along with their staff members have been exempted from this new rule.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected COVID-19 state in the country with 67,123 new cases reported on Saturday (April 17) taking the state’s overall tally to 37,70,707. While the death toll mounted to 419, the second-highest so far, as per Health officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said over 25,000 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Delhi. On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 24,375 fresh COVID-19 cases.

