COVID-19 crisis: Centre, Maharashtra indulge in political slugfest over supply of medical oxygen

New Delhi: As India continued to record high number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths, the Centre and Maharashtra government were embroiled in a political war of words on Saturday on the issue of supply of medical oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena blamed each other of playing politics over the grim COVID-19 situation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he had tried to contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone regarding the supply of medical oxygen for the state but was told the PM was not available since he was busy campaigning for the West Bengal elections.

Thackeray was speaking to industrialists and representatives of trade bodies like FICCI and CII via video conferencing. "Maharashtra needs oxygen supply and all oxygen produced is being used for medical purpose. I contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need for oxygen supply, but he wasn't available on phone yesterday since he was busy with the West Bengal poll campaign," Thackeray is quoted as saying in a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

While earlier in the day, Union minister Piyush Goyal attacked Uddhav Thackeray on the issue of availability of oxygen in the state, saying Maharashtra has so far received the highest supply of oxygen in India and the Centre will assess all their needs.

"Maharashtra is suffering from an inept and corrupt government and the Centre is doing its best for the people. People of Maharashtra are following 'Majha Kutumb, Majhi Javabadari' dutifully. It is time the CM (chief minister) also follows his duties in the spirit of 'Majha Rajya, Majhi Javabadari'," the commerce and industry minister wrotein a tweet.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra added 67,123 new cases on Saturday taking the state`s overall tally to 37,70,707 while the death toll mounted to 419, the second highest so far, health officials said.