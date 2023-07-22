Delhi Floods: People Return To Shelter Camps As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again

New Delhi: As the water level of Yamuna River in Delhi breached danger lever mark of 205.33 meters, the flood-affected people on Saturday again took shelter in relief camps in the capital. After days of receding, the water level of Yamuna river once again crossed the danger level on Friday night. However, it receded afterwards and was recorded 205.33 metres, danger level, at Old Railway Bridge at 8 am today.



Hundreds of flood-affected people were seen taking shelter at the relief camps, located near Signature Bridge. "We live in a camp near Signature Bridge. We request the Delhi govt to give us a space to live. We have to relocate every time there is flood in the area...," Lakshman Das, an occupant of the relief camp near Signature Bridge said.

Jagdish, an occupant of the relief camp in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, said that the Delhi government is providing water, food, and ration here. "Now that the water level has increased again, we will have to stay in the camp till situation goes back to normal...we're getting water, food, tea and ration from the Delhi government", Jagdish said.



Recounting the loss, she faced after her farm was inundated by the Yamuna River, a woman, native of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, said that if the situation continues she would have no other option but to return to her village. Another woman staying at the makeshift said that she can't return to her village because her children are in school and the reverse migration would affect their education.



"We are getting, food, and water here. Clean water comes on a tanker. We are jobless as our farms are flooded. We can't even return to village as our children are going to schools," she added.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days. The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital.

Earlier, following a noticeable improvement in the waterlogging situation, the Delhi government lifted the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital.

“Considering the improvement of the flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna River, it has been decided by the competent authorities to withdraw all the restrictions imposed as per the orders on July 13th and 17th with effect from July 19th," read an official statement.