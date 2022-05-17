New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a marginal dip in its temperature on Monday (May 16) after facing a torturous, sweltering hot Sunday (May 15). The national capital saw a partly cloudy sky minimum temperature being recorded four notches above normal according to the Indian Meteorological Department. For the next few days, IMD has predicted thunderstorms during the day which may provide much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

According to the department, due to the cyclonic circulation in Punjab and Haryana, pre-monsoon activities may become active. People residing there are expected to get some relief from the scorching heat on Monday (May 16) and Tuesday (May 17).

MET Department also predicted relief from heatwave in Rajasthan. On the other hand, Kerala's pre-monsoon showers are on-going and will continue to occur as almost all distrcits are expected to receive extreme rainfall till May 17 as per the IMD.

Delhi faced scorching temperatures on Sunday (May 15) as Najafgarh and Mungeshpur recorded the maximum temperature of 49 degrees. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base station, was recorded at 46 degrees. With this, the city broke the record for maximum temperature on the second day straight.

