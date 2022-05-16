New Delhi: Delhi faced scorching temperatures on Sunday (May 15) as Najafgarh and Mungeshpur recorded the maximum temperature of 49 degrees according to India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base station, was recorded at 46 degrees. With this, the city broke the record for maximum temperature on the second day straight. While the temperatures are expected to stay high for the next few days, there might be some relief with a slight dip in the temperatures.

Yesterday the maximum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 45.6℃, while in Mungeshpur, Delhi 49.2℃ and Najafgarh at 49.1℃.

ASLO READ: Heatwave: Delhi temperature soars to 49 degrees; tips to protect yourself from heat stroke

As per the forecast of the Meteorological Department for Monday (May 16), the maximum temperature of Delhi can be 41 ° C today, which is expected to be 4.6 ° C less than the maximum temperature recorded yesterday.

(Source: IMD)

Ever since the onset of the sweltering heat in Delhi, there have been reports of people succumbing to heatstrokes. There are also cases of people falling ill on the streets and getting admitted to the hospital owing to the skin burning temperatures. According to doctors, the cause of such illness can be a heat stroke. The main reason for this is the excessive increase in body temperature.

Live TV