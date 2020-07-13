Delhi government CBSE schools record best-ever class 12 results at 98%

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (July 13, 2020) declared Class 12 board exam results where the students in the Delhi government CBSE schools recorded their best ever results at 98%.

The passing percentage of the national capital is 9.22% more than the overall pass percentage of students across India at 88.78%.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to his official Twitter account to announce the news and wrote, "Feeling v proud to announce that the CBSE class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far. It's historic."

He also congratulated the team education, all students, teachers, parents and education officers.

Feeling v proud to announce that the CBSE class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far. Its historic. Congratulations to my Team Education, all students, teachers, parents and education officers. Proud of you all. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2020

The Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated that over the past 5 years, Delhi Government schools have been competing with themselves to break their own record each time.

He also put the figures of the past 5 years, where the Delhi Government CBSE schools' class 12 students pass percentage in 2019 was at 94.24%, while in 2018, it was at 90.6 %. The pass percentage in 2017 was recorded at 88.2%, whereas, it was 85.9% in 2016.

Deputy CM also congratulated students, parents and team education.

Over the past 5 years, we at #DelhiGovtSchools have been competing with ourselves to break our own record each time. This year is no exception! 2020: 98%

2019: 94.24%

2018: 90.6 %

2017: 88.2%

2016: 85.9% Congrats to students, parents & Team Education! https://t.co/ktNogcLZEW — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 13, 2020

In the overall results across India, the girls outperformed boys with 92.15%, while the pass percentage of boys was at 86.19%.

The pass percentage of transgender students is 66.67%.

The top five zones around India with the highest pass percentage include Trivandrum with 97.67%, followed by Bengaluru at 97.05%, Chennai at 96.17%, Delhi west at 96.61% and Delhi East at 94.24%.