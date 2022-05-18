Delhi govt to launch Urban Farming Policy soon: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday informed that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government will soon launch its Urban Farming Policy, inculcating the best practices and solutions from across the globe. Rai, in a round table conference, said, “With a change from farmland and greenery to concrete dwellings, noise, and rising population density, Delhi`s metropolitan regions are becoming increasingly crowded. In such a situation, future reforestation drives in Delhi will almost certainly run out of space.” He further said that the Delhi government is planning an urban farming strategy in light of these likely circumstances. This plan`s goal is to promote and empower everyone in Delhi to be able to grow their own fruits, vegetables, and other essentials in their own houses.

While Informing about the conference, Rai said in a statement that it had brought together companies and technology providers from all around the country. Flora Consultant, Harwell Agro, Bhumika Organics, EasyGrow, MR Farms, Edible Roots, RS Polymer, and Sow Good are among them. All of these businesses and technology providers are involved in agriculture in some or the other way. Hydroponics, Greenhouse Farming, Kitchen Garden, Farmlets, Aeroponics, Revoponics, and Aquaculture are some of the sectors in which they work.

“Various technology providers presented various Urban Farming models or practices fit for Delhi`s climatic and space conditions during the conference. All of these companies/technology providers have also been obliged to give full information about their Urban Farming models to the department. On the basis of this a new work project for urban farming in Delhi will be developed," he said. He also said that in addition to enhancing Delhi`s green cover, the Delhi government has decided to create jobs through Urban Farming.

"Its nodal agency will be the Director of Horticulture, who would communicate all agricultural information with the local population through various campaigns. Through Urban Farming, the public in Delhi will be able to reduce the excessive consumption of chemical products in their everyday life, thereby improving their health,” he said.

Live TV