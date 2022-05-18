हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urban Farming Policy

Delhi govt to launch Urban Farming Policy soon: Gopal Rai

This plan`s goal is to promote and empower everyone in Delhi to be able to grow their own fruits, vegetables, and other essentials in their own houses, reports ANI.

Delhi govt to launch Urban Farming Policy soon: Gopal Rai
File Photo

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday informed that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government will soon launch its Urban Farming Policy, inculcating the best practices and solutions from across the globe. Rai, in a round table conference, said, “With a change from farmland and greenery to concrete dwellings, noise, and rising population density, Delhi`s metropolitan regions are becoming increasingly crowded. In such a situation, future reforestation drives in Delhi will almost certainly run out of space.” He further said that the Delhi government is planning an urban farming strategy in light of these likely circumstances. This plan`s goal is to promote and empower everyone in Delhi to be able to grow their own fruits, vegetables, and other essentials in their own houses. 

While Informing about the conference, Rai said in a statement that it had brought together companies and technology providers from all around the country. Flora Consultant, Harwell Agro, Bhumika Organics, EasyGrow, MR Farms, Edible Roots, RS Polymer, and Sow Good are among them. All of these businesses and technology providers are involved in agriculture in some or the other way. Hydroponics, Greenhouse Farming, Kitchen Garden, Farmlets, Aeroponics, Revoponics, and Aquaculture are some of the sectors in which they work. 

“Various technology providers presented various Urban Farming models or practices fit for Delhi`s climatic and space conditions during the conference. All of these companies/technology providers have also been obliged to give full information about their Urban Farming models to the department. On the basis of this a new work project for urban farming in Delhi will be developed," he said. He also said that in addition to enhancing Delhi`s green cover, the Delhi government has decided to create jobs through Urban Farming.

"Its nodal agency will be the Director of Horticulture, who would communicate all agricultural information with the local population through various campaigns. Through Urban Farming, the public in Delhi will be able to reduce the excessive consumption of chemical products in their everyday life, thereby improving their health,” he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urban Farming PolicyGopal RaiAam Aadmi PartyDelhi GovernmentDelhi Environment Minister
Next
Story

UP's Banda records 46.2 degrees Celsius, check IMD's list of cities with maximum temperatures today

Must Watch

Thousands hospitalised as latest sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill