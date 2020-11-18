हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi High Court rejects plea challenging AAP govt's ban on celebrating 'Chhath Puja' at public places

Delhi witnessed over 7,000 cases on November 6, followed by record single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.  

New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus across the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday (November 18, 2020) refused to interfere in Delhi government's ban on organizing 'Chhath Puja' at public places like ponds and riverbanks. 

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad dismissed a petition by a Trust, challenging the November 10 order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to allow any gathering at public places for 'Chhath Puja' for November 20.

The high court said the third wave of the infection was already underway in Delhi and allowing a large gathering would result in people becoming 'super spreaders'.

The bench said, "In today's day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality," and added that the petitioner should have taken into consideration the current circumstances in the national capital.

The trust had reportedly sought permission to hold a gathering of 1,000 people for the Chhath Puja celebrations.

This is to be noted that Delhi that has been reportedly hit by COVID-19's third wave witnessed over 7,000 cases on November 6, followed by record single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.

 

Also read | No plan for lockdown in Delhi, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as Covid-19 cases surge

 

Meanwhile, Delhi's total COVID-19 tally has jumped to 4,95,598 after 6,396 new infections were recorded on Tuesday.

Delhi has also seen 4,45,782 coronavirus recoveries, while 7,812 people have succumbed to the virus.

There are still 42,004 active COVID-19 cases across the national capital.
 

(With inputs from agency)

 

