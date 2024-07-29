Advertisement
DELHI COACHING BASEMENT FLOOD

MCD Launches Action Against IAS Coaching Centers In Delhi; Police Probe Reveals Key Details | Top Developments

The Rau's IAScoaching center's owner, Abhishek Gupta, and coordinator, Deshpal Singh, were brought before a magistrate, who ordered their 14-day judicial custody. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 07:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
MCD Launches Action Against IAS Coaching Centers In Delhi; Police Probe Reveals Key Details | Top Developments Rao's IAS Study Centre during a students' protest after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday. (Picture source: ANI)

New Delhi: A local court on Sunday placed the owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar into 14-day judicial custody, reported PTI. This follows the deaths of three civil services aspirants due to flooding in the coaching center's basement library.  

The coaching center's owner, Abhishek Gupta, and coordinator, Deshpal Singh, were brought before a magistrate, who ordered their 14-day judicial custody. 

The police have filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 for culpable homicide, Section 106(1) for causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, and Section 290 for negligent conduct related to building activities such as pulling down, repairing, or constructing. 

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed the basements of 13 civil services institutes in Old Rajinder Nagar on Sunday. 

An initial investigation into the incident reveals that the absence of a drainage system and safety measures, along with the use of the basement for commercial activities in violation of regulations, led to the deaths of the three civil services aspirants at the coaching center. 

