Delhi to reopen stadiums, sports complexes from Monday? Decision likely today

New Delhi: Announcing further relaxations in its unlock process, the Delhi government is likely to reopen stadiums and sports complexes from Monday (July 5), PTI cited sources as saying. Delhi has been implementing a phased unlock process since May 30 in view of the declining COVID-19 cases in the city. A decision in this regard is expected to be anounced today.

However, as per PTI report, spas, cinema halls, multiplexes and swimming pools, are expected to remain closed.

“Although the government is likely to allow reopening of stadiums and sports complexes, operation of public transport, including Delhi Metro trains, with full capacity is unlikely due to concerns of overcrowding," the news agency quoted a source as saying.

The relaxations implemented on June 28, are set to continue till 5 am on Monday. In its last order, the government had reopened gymnasiums, yoga centres with 50 per cent capacity. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with a limit of 50 guests only.

The DDMA order said that people arriving from other states will not need any kind of e-pass to enter Delhi. The order also added that only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (July 3), Delhi reported 86 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection, and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the city has mounted to 24,988, the health bulletin said. The positivity rate dropped to 0.11 per cent, down from 0.13 per cent on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

